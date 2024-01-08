Get the Anker 5,000mAh magnetic battery for iPhone 12 and above for an all-time low price

Apple's iPhone 12, 13, 14, and 15 smartphones all support the company's MagSafe wireless charging hardware. This means you can place a second battery on the iPhone and it will stay there. There are many third party accessory makers that sell wireless charging batteries that are compatible with Apple's MagSafe hardware.

One of them is Anker, and right now you can get its 5,000mAh magnetic battery for the iPhone 12 and above at an all-time low price. It currently costs $39.99 at Amazon, which is also $30 below its normal $69.99 MSRP.

The Anker device has what the company claims are "super-strong magnets" that are not easily moved when the charge is placed in the back of an iPhone with MagSafe hardware. The battery is also very small and just 0.5 inches thin, so you can keep it on while you use your iPhone, as it extends the phone's overall battery life.

In addition to being a wireless extra battery, the Anker device also comes with its own kickstand. That means when you deploy it and put it on a table or other flat surface., you can watch content on the iPhone hands-free.

You can also charge both the iPhone and the Anker magnetic battery at once in this mode with the included USB-C cord. Finally, Anker provides a 24-month warranty in case anything should happen to the magnetic battery.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

