Specs Appeal: Comparing iPhone 15, iPhone 14, and iPhone 13

On September 12, 2023, Apple unveiled its next-generation smartphone, the iPhone 15 series. We have already published a Specs Appeal article detailing the difference between iPhone 15 Pro models and its predecessors. Now it is time to look at a spec comparison between the iPhone 15, iPhone 14, and iPhone 13 alongside their Plus variants (and iPhone 13 mini).

The iPhone 15 and 15 Plus lineup features upgrades in three distinct areas: display, cameras, and connectivity. The screen is what you will notice right off the bat. Gone is the old, even though slightly narrower notch. The entire iPhone 15 lineup now has Dynamic Island with the extra information to display. You can control music, see directions in Mas, get real-time updates from apps, and more. Besides, the screens are significantly brighter, with peak brightness reaching a whopping 2000 nits.

The main camera in the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus now has a 48MP sensor that defaults to 24MP images. A larger, higher-res sensor enables 2x telephoto without sacrificing quality, giving you three zoom modes in a two-camera system. It also provides an improved portrait mode that automatically collects depth data, allowing users to adjust the focus point and depth of field after the photo has been taken.

Connectivity is one of the biggest changes in the new iPhones. Apple has ditched the old Lightning in favor of USB-C, giving customers one cable to charge them all. However, it is worth noting that the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus are limited to USB 2.0. The faster USB 3.0 standard is only available in the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. In addition to a new port, Apple has upgraded its Ultra Wideband chip with three times the range as before and the ability to share location with friends and find each other in crowded areas.

Here are the key changes summed up in a list:

Improved displays with 2000 nits peak brightness and Dynamic Island instead of the old notch.

A newer A16 Bionic SoC.

A reworked camera system with a 48MP main camera and 2x optical zoom.

A USB-C port instead of the old Lightning.

Now here is a more detailed spec comparison with the main improvements in the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus highlighted:

iPhone 15 / 15 Plus iPhone 14 / 14 Plus iPhone 13 / 13 mini Display 6.1" 2556x1179

2000 nits peak brightness

Dynamic Island 6.7" 2796x1290

2000 nits peak brightness

Dynamic Island 6.1" 2532x1170

800 nits max brightness

Notch 6.7" 2778x1284

800 nits max brightness

Notch 6.1" 2532x1170

800 / 1200 nits brightness

Notch 5.4" 2532x1170

800 / 1200 nits brightness

Notch CPU 6-core A16 Bionic

5-core GPU

16-core Neural Engine 6-core A15 Bionic

5-core GPU

16-core Neural Engine 6-core A15 Bionic

4-core GPU

16-core Neural Engine RAM TBD 6GB 4GB Storage 128GB / 256GB / 512GB Main Cameras 48MP Wide + 12MP ultra-wide



f/1.6 + f/2.4 aperture

0.5x / 1x / 2x optical zoom Sensor-shift OIS

Photonic Engine

Photographic Styles

Smart HDR 5 12MP wide + 12MP ultra-wide

f/1.5 + f/2.4 aperture

0.5x / 1x optical zoom Sensor-shift OIS

Photonic Engine

Photographic Styles

Smart HDR 4 12MP wide + 12MP ultra-wide

f/1.6 + f/2.4 aperture

0.5x / 1x optical zoom Sensor-shift OIS

Photographic Styles

Smart HDR 3 Front Camera 12MP f/1.9 aperture

Photonic Engine

Photographic Styles

Smart HDR 5

Cinematic mode up to 4K HDR at 30 fps 12MP f/1.9 aperture

Photonic Engine

Photographic Styles

Smart HDR 4

Cinematic mode up to 4K HDR at 30 fps 12MP f/2.2 aperture

Photographic Styles

Smart HDR 4

Cinematic mode up to 1080p at 30 fps Video Recording Cinematic mode with shallow depth of field at 4K HDR 30 fps

Action Mode

HDR video at 4K 60 fps

Sensor-shift OIS Cinematic mode with shallow depth of field at 1080p 30 fps

HDR video at 4K 60 fps

Sensor-shift OIS Connectivity GSM/EDGE/UMTS/HSPA+

5G (sub-6 GHz and mmWave)

Wi-Fi 6

Second-gen UWB chip

Bluetooth 5.3

Emergency SOS via satellite

Crash detection GSM/EDGE/UMTS/HSPA+

5G (sub-6 GHz and mmWave)

Wi-Fi 6

UWB chip

Bluetooth 5.3

Emergency SOS via satellite

Crash detection GSM/EDGE/UMTS/HSPA+

5G (sub-6 GHz and mmWave)

Wi-Fi 6

UWB chip

Bluetooth 5.0 SIM No physical SIM

Dual eSIM support Dual SIM (physical nano-SIM and eSIM)

Dual eSIM support Battery TBD mAh

20 h video playback TBD mAh

26 h video playback 3279 mAh

20 h video playback 4323 mAh

26 h video playback 3227 mAh

19 h video playback 2406 mAh

17 h video playback Ports and charging USB-C 2.0, MagSafe and Qi

Up to 50% charge in 35 minutes with a 20W adapter. Lightning, MagSafe and Qi

Up to 50% charge in 35 minutes with a 20W adapter. Lightning, MagSafe and Qi

Up to 50% charge in 30 minutes with a 20W adapter. Colors Pink, Yellow, Green, Blue, Black Blue, Purple, Midnight, Starlight, Product(RED) Green, Pink, Blue, Midnight, Starlight, Product(RED) Price $799 $899 $799 $899 $699 $599

The iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will be available for preorder on the official Apple website on Friday, September 18, 2023, with availability beginning September 22, 2023.

Do you plan to buy the iPhone 15 or 15 Plus?