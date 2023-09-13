Specs Appeal: Comparing iPhone 15, iPhone 14, and iPhone 13

On September 12, 2023, Apple unveiled its next-generation smartphone, the iPhone 15 series. We have already published a Specs Appeal article detailing the difference between iPhone 15 Pro models and its predecessors. Now it is time to look at a spec comparison between the iPhone 15, iPhone 14, and iPhone 13 alongside their Plus variants (and iPhone 13 mini).
The iPhone 15 and 15 Plus lineup features upgrades in three distinct areas: display, cameras, and connectivity. The screen is what you will notice right off the bat. Gone is the old, even though slightly narrower notch. The entire iPhone 15 lineup now has Dynamic Island with the extra information to display. You can control music, see directions in Mas, get real-time updates from apps, and more. Besides, the screens are significantly brighter, with peak brightness reaching a whopping 2000 nits.
The main camera in the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus now has a 48MP sensor that defaults to 24MP images. A larger, higher-res sensor enables 2x telephoto without sacrificing quality, giving you three zoom modes in a two-camera system. It also provides an improved portrait mode that automatically collects depth data, allowing users to adjust the focus point and depth of field after the photo has been taken.
Connectivity is one of the biggest changes in the new iPhones. Apple has ditched the old Lightning in favor of USB-C, giving customers one cable to charge them all. However, it is worth noting that the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus are limited to USB 2.0. The faster USB 3.0 standard is only available in the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. In addition to a new port, Apple has upgraded its Ultra Wideband chip with three times the range as before and the ability to share location with friends and find each other in crowded areas.
Here are the key changes summed up in a list:
- Improved displays with 2000 nits peak brightness and Dynamic Island instead of the old notch.
- A newer A16 Bionic SoC.
- A reworked camera system with a 48MP main camera and 2x optical zoom.
- A USB-C port instead of the old Lightning.
Now here is a more detailed spec comparison with the main improvements in the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus highlighted:
|iPhone 15 / 15 Plus
|iPhone 14 / 14 Plus
|iPhone 13 / 13 mini
|Display
|6.1" 2556x1179
2000 nits peak brightness
Dynamic Island
|6.7" 2796x1290
2000 nits peak brightness
Dynamic Island
|6.1" 2532x1170
800 nits max brightness
Notch
|6.7" 2778x1284
800 nits max brightness
Notch
|6.1" 2532x1170
800 / 1200 nits brightness
Notch
|5.4" 2532x1170
800 / 1200 nits brightness
Notch
|CPU
|
6-core A16 Bionic
5-core GPU
16-core Neural Engine
|
6-core A15 Bionic
|6-core A15 Bionic
4-core GPU
16-core Neural Engine
|RAM
|TBD
|6GB
|4GB
|Storage
|
128GB / 256GB / 512GB
|Main Cameras
|
48MP Wide + 12MP ultra-wide
Sensor-shift OIS
|
12MP wide + 12MP ultra-wide
Sensor-shift OIS
|
12MP wide + 12MP ultra-wide
Sensor-shift OIS
|Front Camera
|12MP f/1.9 aperture
Photonic Engine
Photographic Styles
Smart HDR 5
Cinematic mode up to 4K HDR at 30 fps
|
12MP f/1.9 aperture
|12MP f/2.2 aperture
Photographic Styles
Smart HDR 4
Cinematic mode up to 1080p at 30 fps
|Video Recording
|Cinematic mode with shallow depth of field at 4K HDR 30 fps
Action Mode
HDR video at 4K 60 fps
Sensor-shift OIS
|Cinematic mode with shallow depth of field at 1080p 30 fps
HDR video at 4K 60 fps
Sensor-shift OIS
|Connectivity
|GSM/EDGE/UMTS/HSPA+
5G (sub-6 GHz and mmWave)
Wi-Fi 6
Second-gen UWB chip
Bluetooth 5.3
Emergency SOS via satellite
Crash detection
|
GSM/EDGE/UMTS/HSPA+
|GSM/EDGE/UMTS/HSPA+
5G (sub-6 GHz and mmWave)
Wi-Fi 6
UWB chip
Bluetooth 5.0
|SIM
|No physical SIM
Dual eSIM support
|Dual SIM (physical nano-SIM and eSIM)
Dual eSIM support
|Battery
|TBD mAh
20 h video playback
|TBD mAh
26 h video playback
|3279 mAh
20 h video playback
|4323 mAh
26 h video playback
|3227 mAh
19 h video playback
|2406 mAh
17 h video playback
|Ports and charging
|
USB-C 2.0, MagSafe and Qi
Up to 50% charge in 35 minutes with a 20W adapter.
|Lightning, MagSafe and Qi
Up to 50% charge in 35 minutes with a 20W adapter.
|Lightning, MagSafe and Qi
Up to 50% charge in 30 minutes with a 20W adapter.
|Colors
|Pink, Yellow, Green, Blue, Black
|Blue, Purple, Midnight, Starlight, Product(RED)
|Green, Pink, Blue, Midnight, Starlight, Product(RED)
|Price
|$799
|$899
|$799
|$899
|$699
|$599
The iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will be available for preorder on the official Apple website on Friday, September 18, 2023, with availability beginning September 22, 2023.
