Starfield update improves performance, fixes loot puddles, and adds suns to AMD users

Bethesda today pushed out another post-launch update to its latest release Starfield. The 1.7.33 update to the sci-fi RPG carries performance and stability upgrades, while also fixing a handful of bugs.

One of the bugs squashed in this update is the missing sun issue on AMD Radeon graphics cards on PC. Reported by players since launch, the game has not been rendering suns correctly while exploring planet surfaces. This should now be resolved with today's update.

One of the more popular bugs among the community has been accessing a certain vendor's inventory via a water puddle for easy money. This has also been patched up.

Here's the full list of fixes:

Starfield 1.7.33 Update - GENERAL Characters: Fixed an issue that could cause some characters to not be in their proper location. Star Stations: Fixed an issue where Star Stations would be labeled as a player-owned ship. Vendors: Addressed an issue that allowed for a vendor’s full inventory to be accessible.

GRAPHICS AMD (PC): Resolved an issue that caused star lens flares not to appear correctly AMD GPUs. Graphics: Addressed an upscaling issue that could cause textures to become blurry. Graphics: Resolved an issue that could cause photosensitivity issues when scrolling through the inventory menu.

PERFORMANCE AND STABILITY Hand Scanner: Addressed an issue where the Hand Scanner caused hitching. Various stability and performance improvements to address crashing and freezes.

SHIPS Displays: Fixed an issue that would cause displayed items to disappear when applied to in-ship mannequins. Displays: Fixed an issue that would cause items stored in Razorleaf Storage Containers and Weapon Racks to disappear after commandeering another ship.



The Microsoft platform exclusive title recently crossed 10 million players across all platforms, reaching the impressive milestone only two weeks after launch. The game's first update landed a couple of weeks ago with some minor changes and hot fixes. The studio has also promised "years and years" of updates to the RPG going forward, with bug fixes and new features being planned.

Starfield is out now across PC, Xbox Series X|S, as well as across Xbox and PC Game Pass subscription services. Bethesda has confirmed that official modding tools are incoming in early 2024, while at least one expansion is currently in development too.