Arkane's Redfall gets a gameplay trailer showing off co-op vampire hunting

Arkane Studios' next project, Redfall, only had a cinematic trailer showing until today, at least officially. The vampire hunting co-op RPG received a gameplay trailer today during the Xbox and Bethesda Showcase today, showing off the gunplay, character abilities, the blood hungry enemies, and more. Catch it below.

The title is described as a "cooperative, story-driven FPS experience" set in an open world where the sun has been darkened by Godlike vampires. The four heroes available all come with distinct powers, which include telekinetic abilities, a robot pet, a spectral raven linked with a vampiric eye, and more.

On the vampire side, Arkane has gone for the more predator type of blood suckers than fantastical. These creatures have blocked out the sun, removed water sources, and even have a cultist following who yearns to be vampires themselves.

The title can be played fully both solo and in co-op with up to four others. "A huge emphasis for Redfall has been the solo experience, in keeping with Arkane’s passions,” says studio director Harvey Smith. "Redfall is an open world game, but it can be soloed with any of the heroes. The pace becomes more exploratory; you can use recon and stealth to gather info on encounters and avoid enemies or get the drop on them.”

Redfall coming to Xbox consoles, PC, and Xbox Game Pass in Fall 2023.