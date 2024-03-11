Steam sets a new concurrent online player record, blowing away the one it set last week

Valve's Steam online gaming service is having a huge 2024 so far. Surprise game hits like Palworld and Helldivers 2, among others, have helped to boost the service's concurrent player number to new records. On Sunday, the service hit another record level of online players, blowing away the previous record that was set just last weekend.

According to SteamDB, Steam had a whopping 35,385,530 online players on Sunday. That's far higher than the previous record set last weekend when the service had 34,649,583 players online.

Of that number, 11,117,276 people were actively playing games on Steam on Sunday. However, that's still just a tad lower than the 11,582,167 active player record, which was set on January 28, at the height of Palworld's popularity on Steam.

In addition to Palworld and Helldivers 2, Valve's own Counter-Strike 2 and Dota 2 continue to be the number 1 and 2 games played, respectively, on Steam. Other older games like PUBG: Battlegrounds, Apex Legends, Nakara: Bladepoint, and Grand Theft Auto 5 are in the top 10 most-played games list at the moment.

The top 10 also includes the recently released fantasy action RPG Last Epoch. It also has a non-gaming app, Wallpaper Engine, which as of this writing has nearly 100,000 "players" online.

Later this week, Steam will hold its latest major sale event, the Steam Spring Sale. It will begin on March 14 at 10 am Pacific time (1 pm Eastern time), and will last until March 21. you can expect to see huge discounts on thousands of games in Valve's Steam library.

The service will also host some major upcoming PC games in the next several months, including S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2, Homeworld 3, Hades II, Manor Lords, Stormgate, and many more. Of course, it's very possible that another upcoming game that most have never heard of could sneak up on us and become the next viral game on Steam.

