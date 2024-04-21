7 Days to Die will reach version 1.0 in June, leaving Early Access after over 10 years

When a game enters early access, it can sometimes take a long time to reach that major 1.0 version status. Some games take a year or two, and other games take several years. Some games end before they leave Early Access.

This weekend, developer The Fun Pimps announced that its zombie-themed survival game, 7 Days To Die, will finally leave Early Access and get updated to version 1.0 sometime in June 2024. The game was first introduced via a Kickstarter campaign in July 2013. The first Alpha version was released to a limited public audience in August 2013, and later, the game launched on Steam in Early Access in December 2013.

Since its low-key launch on Steam, the development team has released "Alpha" branded updates to the game. SteamDB shows that the concurrent player count for 7 Days To Day has mostly gone up, with some big peaks and valleys. It reached a peak of 96,827 concurrent players in July 2013 and is currently at around 35,000 online players. That will likely go up ahead of version 1.0.

In its blog post announcing its plans to launch version 1.0, The Fun Pimps stated that it "will continue to support 7 Days to Die development with a majority of their resources." For the 1.0 release, the game will get lots of new features and improvements, including a new challenge system, a wider variety of zombies, and the all-important updates to zombie gore.

When version 1.0 is launched on Steam, it will get a price increase from $24.99 to $44.99. The good news is that starting on Monday, April 22, the game will have a major discount until April 28, so people who have not yet bought it will be able to do so at a greatly reduced price before it hits its permanent price.

Finally, In July 2024, new Xbox Series X and S and PlayStation 5 console versions of 7 Days To Die will be released, and in the future, they will cross-play support with its PC counterpart.