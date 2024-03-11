Samsung promo materials confirm next-gen Windows 11 Copilot features

Later this month, Microsoft will showcase its new Surface computers and new features for Copilot in Windows 11. Samsung seemingly decided not to wait for the official announcement and published some of the upcoming next-gen Copilot features in promo materials for its Galaxy Book4 lineup.

The images published on Samsung's official website confirm previous rumors about some of the capabilities Microsoft is preparing for its AI assistant. Most of them revolve around the idea of using natural language for various tasks. Here are some examples:

Remind me what Smith said in his recent message

Copy the link from Smith's message

Reply to Shawn saying No Problem! on Messages

Copy Printwork's email address

Look up for Printwork's contact

Write an email draft to Printworks to request a quote

Samsung says Copilot "can use apps, summarize text messages and even send messages directly from your PC." This clearly indicates a better integration between Copilot and the Phone Link app into Samsung's Galaxy smartphones. None of those features are currently available in the stable version of Windows 11.

Footnotes on the Samsung website say the new Copilot features will be available "on the Galaxy Book4 Series starting in Spring 2024." It is too early to tell whether Phone Link integration will be exclusive to Galaxy devices, but Microsoft is no stranger to locking features behind the Samsung badge.

Fortunately, we will soon know all the details since Microsoft is getting ready to host a special event on March 21, 2024. The company will showcase new Surface devices, such as the Surface Pro 10 and the Surface Laptop 6, and announce upgrades for Copilot and Windows 11.

In other Phone Link news, Microsoft recently announced that Windows Insiders can now use their Android smartphones as wireless webcams for their computers. The feature is now available for testing in the Windows Insiders program.