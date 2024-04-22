Manor Lords hits 3 million Steam wishlists before its PC and Microsoft PC Game Pass launch

One of the most anticipated games that's coming to Valve's Steam service is Manor Lords. The game doesn't even go on sale until Thursday, April 26, but it's already hit a major milestone.

PC Gamer reports that Manor Lords has now been wishlisted on Steam three million times. It hit that number over the weekend after reaching the two million mark in January. Today's report says that the game gained 500,000 new wishlists on Steam in just the last seven days.

That is a tremendous amount of interest in this upcoming medieval-themed city builder. It's even more impressive when you learn that the development team for Manor Lords, Slavic Magic, is actually just one person, Greg Styczeń.

The game itself, which was first announced in 2020, has been gaining steam (no pun intended) from its growing fan base over the last few months. The game is currently at the top of Steam's wishlists charts, ahead of games like Hades II, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, and Frostpunk 2. With three million wishlist placements, Manor Lords will likely be a massive sales hit on April 26 as well.

There's another factor as well. Microsoft will make Manor Lords a Day One release for its PC Game Pass service, which is priced at $9.99 a month or for just $1 a month for the first month for new users. It's also included in the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription (also only for PC) at $16.99 a month.

Here's a brief description:

Manor Lords is a medieval strategy game featuring in-depth city building, large-scale tactical battles, and complex economic and social simulations. Rule your lands as a medieval lord -- the seasons pass, the weather changes, and cities rise and fall.

With its high Steam wishlist numbers, combined with Microsoft's Day One launch on PC Game Pass, Manor Lords has the potential to be another major indie game similar to how Palworld became a huge surprise hit. We will see what happens in just a few days from now.