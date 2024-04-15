Steam FPS Fest is live with discounts and demos for lots of first person games

Valve's Steam service is running another one of its genre-based sales events for the next week. From now until April 22, you can save lots of money on all sorts of different first-person-based games during the Steam FPS Fest.

Even though the event is called FPS Fest, Valve says it will not only offer deep price cuts on traditional first-person shooters but also on games that are in different genres but have a first-person perspective as the exclusive or primary way to play the game.

Just a few of the games that you can get for deep discounts during the FPS Fest event include:

In addition to the deep discounts, many of the games, including some on this list, have free demos for people to download and play to see if they like the game.

There's also a section of the sale event's site devoted to upcoming FPS games. You can wishlist and/or preorder several future first-person games that will be released on Steam through the page. They include titles like S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, Unrecord, Gray Zone Warfare, Judas, Mouse, Killing Floor 3, Level Zero Extraction, Deep Rock Galatic: Rogue Core, Body Cam, Out of Action, and many more.,