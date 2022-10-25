Steam's new Scream Fest kicks off its massive Halloween Sale

Steam has just entered another specials season as Halloween sales officially begin. Dubbed the Steam Scream Fest this year, the promotion brings discounts for almost anything with a spooky theme, and even for some that's not, as well as spotlights on ongoing Halloween-themed events in live service games.

The newly opened Steam Halloween Sale hub page is where the discounts are most easily accessed, with customers being able to sort through the selection using the available filters and categories. Steam will also provide recommendations for logged in users via algorithms using previously played games knowledge.

Sale highlights at first glance include lowered prices for the Resident Evil franchise, Dying Light 2, Hunt: Showdown, GTFO, Outlast trilogy, The Forest, Alice: Madness Returns, and much more. As with other large sale events, there may be price display issues at the start of the sale due to server load, but things should settle down soon.

The Steam Scream Fest Halloween Sale will be live until November 1 with all its discounts and promotions. As for what are the next major upcoming sales on Steam, the Autumn Sale is set to kick off on November 22 until November 29, while the biggest of the bunch Winter Sale is opening its chilly doors from December 22 through January 5.