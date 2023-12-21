Steam Winter Sale 2023 is here, kicks off two weeks of storewide discounts

2023 is almost at an end, and Valve is back right on schedule with its massive sales event to finish things off with a bang. The Steam Winter Sale of 2023 is now live hosting discounts for almost everything available on the store, offering PC gamers two whole weeks to lighten their wallets and fatten their libraries.

Like always, the store is not performing so well due to the amount of people attempting to get a look at the latest sales. Games' store pages should stabilize and show off their real discounts soon.

The front page has a large number of highlights, putting the spotlight on everything from hit indies to AAA blockbusters and hordes of genres. These will rotate each day that the sale is active, though keep in mind the discounts themselves won't be changing. Today, Valve is featuring ELDEN RING, Stray, Hogwarts Legacy, Starfield, Red Dead Redemption 2, Cocoon, Street Figher 6, The Last of us Part 1, God of War, among many others. Even Baldur's Gate 3 is on sale, though only with a 10% off offer.

The Steam Awards began collecting votes for game nominations last month during the Steam Autumn Sale. Now, Valve has collected all the user votes to offer one last voting session. There are 11 categories this year, letting Steam customers pick what games they think should win Game of the Year, Labor of Love, and Best Soundtrack, Best Game on Steam Deck, Best Game You Suck At, and other awards.

Those that want season-specific holiday profile customizations can also head to the Steam Points Shop to grab a new bundle of items. Don't forget that the new Steam beta allows for private purchasing of games and easier gifting via an upgraded cart as well.

The Steam Winter Sale of 2023 will come to an end on January 4, 2023, at 10am PT.