Steam Spring Sale 2024 is now open, offers a week of store-wide discounts

Valve has just kicked off the first major Steam sale of 2024. The seasonal promotion is celebrating spring, and it is bringing seven days of major discounts to almost everything available on the PC games storefront, from the smallest of indies to the biggest AAA blockbusters, as well as plenty of DLC.

Being a major seasonal sale, the Steam Spring Sale of 2024 has taken over the front page entirely. The rotating daily highlights are gathered on the top of the page, even though the discounts themselves won't be changing, followed by categories and featured franchises to sort through.

The first day's highlights include sales for recent blockbusters like Starfield, Mortal Kombat 1, Hogwarts Legacy, Street Fighter 5, Lies of P, and Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. There's even a 10% discount for the huge RPG hit Baldur's Gate 3, though Helldivers 2 has skipped on a sale. It looks like most major publishers and developers are participating in the festivities.

"The sights and sounds of spring have arrived on Steam," says Valve. "A lot of folks like to use this time of year to do a little 'spring cleaning' around the house, but we won't judge if you 'spring clean' your Steam library instead."

While there aren't any cards to collect for this sale, Valve is incentivizing customers to head to the Category tabs with a daily sticker offer. You can claim a Sticker to use in Steam Chat by going to any of the available Category tabs while being logged in. Spring-themed items have also reached the Steam Points Shop.

The Steam Spring Sale of 2024 is slated to run until March 21, 10 am PT. Following this seasonal sale, the next store-wide promotion will be in July, which is when the Steam Summer Sale of 2024 will kick off. As usual, there will be plenty of smaller sales and festivals between the two.