Rocksteady's Suicide Squad reportedly delayed following negative fan reaction

Rocksteady Studios, the maker behind the hugely popular Arkham trilogy of Batman games, has been working on a Suicide Squad game for quite a few years now. Its main reveal happened back in 2020, and following multiple delays, it finally received a May 26, 2023 launch date. However, plans may have changed suddenly, with a report saying that another delay has hit the title.

Bloomberg's Jason Schreier reports that according to sources familiar with Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League's plans, publisher Warner Bros. has made the decision to push back the release. The report does not say what the new launch window will be, though fans could be waiting months longer than expected to get their hands on the game.

Rocksteady gave an extensive look at Suicide Squad's gameplay and progression systems in February. However, reactions to the looter shooter-style gameplay and the multiple monetization options, including a microtransactions store and battle pass, were largely negative. If the delay report is accurate, the major live service backlash may have played a part in it.

The four-player co-op game features Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, and King Shark going up against Braniac and his mind-controlled minions (including the Justice League).

As always, take this report regarding Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League with a grain of salt until an official source from Warner Bros. or Rocksteady confirms any kind of release date change. The game is set to arrive on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5 platforms.

Source: Bloomberg