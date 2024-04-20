Microsoft fixes USB-C charging and display issues in Surface Laptop 4

The April 2024 firmware update is now available for the Surface Laptop 4 with Intel processors. The latest release fixes bugs with USB-C charging and display output, improves audio stability, and patches potential security vulnerabilities. Here are the details.

What is new in the April 2024 firmware update for the Surface Laptop 4?

Addresses the issue that prevents charging when system is connected via USB-C and goes into hibernation.

Resolves scenario that lead to display issues when the device is connected to Surface Dock 2.

Addresses potential security vulnerability and improves system stability.

Improves audio stability and reliability .

Here is the list of new drivers:

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager Intel Corporation - Bluetooth - 23.30.0.3 Intel(R) Wireless Bluetooth - Bluetooth Intel - net - 23.30.0.6 Intel(R) Wi-Fi 6 AX201 160MHz - Network adapters Surface - Extension - 6.16.8.0 Surface Dock 2 Firmware Update - Extensions Realtek Semiconductor Corp. - MEDIA - 6.0.9561.5 Realtek High Definition Audio(SST) - Sound, video and game controller Surface - Firmware - 8.300.139.0 Surface System Aggregator - Firmware

Here is extra information about the release:

Supported Configurations Surface Laptop 4 with Intel processors Supported Windows Versions Windows 10 version 21H2 and newer

Windows 11 version 21H2 and newer How to get the update Windows Update

Surface Support website (manual installation) Update Size 547MB (manual installation only) Additional Steps The update does not require extra steps before or after installation.

Surface firmware updates are non-uninstallable, so back up important data before installing. Known Issues The update does not contain any known issues

The fourth-generation Surface Laptop (both Intel and AMD configurations) has a six-year lifecycle. Released on April 15, 2021, the computer will reach its end of support on April 15, 2027. Its predecessor, the Surface Laptop 3, is going out of support in July of this year.