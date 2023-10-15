Surface Laptop 3 gets new update with charging improvements, fixes for boot issues, and more

Microsoft is rolling out a new firmware update for the third-gen Surface Laptop with Intel processors. The October 2023 update improves charging, external monitor support, pen inking, and a problem with a stuck Surface logo when powering the computer.

What is new in the October 2023 firmware update for the Surface Laptop 3?

Improves device charging performance and stability.

Improves external monitor stability when attached through dock.

Improves pen inking.

Resolves a device booting to Surface logo issue.

Here is the list of new drivers:

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager Intel Corporation - Bluetooth - 22.230.0.2 Intel(R) Wireless Bluetooth(R) - Bluetooth Intel - net - 22.230.0.8 Intel(R) Wi-Fi 6 AX201 160MHz - Network adapters Surface - Firmware - 14.800.139.0 Surface - Firmware - 14.800.139.0

Here is extra information about the release:

Supported Configurations 13-inch Surface Laptop 3 with Intel processors

15-inch Surface Laptop 3 with Intel processors Supported Windows Versions Windows 10 version 21H2 and newer

Windows 11 version 22H2 and newer How to get the update Windows Update

Surface Support website (manual installation) Update Size ~532MB (manual installation only) Additional Steps The update does not require extra steps before or after installation. Known Issues If you no longer have a Wi-Fi connection. Select Start > Power > Shutdown. After 10 seconds, turn your device back on by pressing and holding the power button until the logo screen appears, disappears, and appears again (about 20 seconds). Microsoft is working to correct this issue with the next driver release.

All Surface Laptop 3 configurations (13 and 15-inch with Intel and AMD processors) have a little less than 5-year lifecycle. According to Microsoft, the computer will reach the end of its life on July 30, 2024. Modern Surface devices receive support and firmware updates for six years (separate from Windows updates).