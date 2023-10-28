Surface Pro 5 and Pro 5 LTE receive October 2023 firmware update

Microsoft is rolling out the October 2023 firmware update for the fifth-generation Surface Pro and its LTE variant. The update contains the same changes and security fixes released earlier for other Surface devices, such as the Surface Book 3, the original Surface Laptop Studio, and the Surface Studio 2+. It delivers fixes for security vulnerabilities found in Intel's software, namely Intel Converged Security Management Engine (CSME), Active Management Technology (AMT), and Intel Standard Manageability.

You can find more information about those vulnerabilities in the INTEL-SA-00783 advisory.

What is new in the Surface Pro 5th Gen October 2023 firmware update?

This update addresses a potential security vulnerability related to Intel® Security Advisory INTEL-SA-00783, addressing CVE-2022-36392.

Here is the list of new drivers:

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager Surface - Firmware - 239.786.768.0 Surface UEFI - Firmware Surface - Firmware - 11.8.94.4494 Surface ME - Firmware Intel - System - 2251.4.2.0 Intel(R) Management Engine Interface - System devices Intel - Software Component - 1.66.712.0 Intel(R) iCLS Client - Software components

Here is extra information about the release:

Supported Configurations Surface Pro 5th Gen

Surface Pro 5th Gen LTE Supported Windows Versions Windows 10 version 21H2 and newer How to get the update Windows Update

Surface Support website (manual installation) - Wi-Fi only

Surface Support website (manual installation) - Wi-Fi + LTE Update Size ~552MB (manual installation only, includes all the previously released firmware updates) Additional Steps The update does not require extra steps before or after installation. Known Issues The update does not contain any known issues or bugs.

The fifth-generation Surface Pro and its LTE configuration, also known as "Model 1807," are the next Surface devices to reach their end of support. According to Microsoft, these two tablets will stop receiving firmware and driver updates on January 15, 2024. However, you will continue receiving Windows updates past the specified date since firmware and software updates are separate.