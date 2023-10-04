Apple Arcade getting four new games including NBA 2K24 Arcade Edition

Apple has announced that four new games and more than 30 game updates are coming to Apple Arcade this month. The new titles arriving this month include Jeopardy! World Tour+, Cut the Rope 3, Crossword Jam+, and NBA 2K24 Arcade Edition.

Each of the titles will be arriving on October 6, October 13, October 20, and October 24 respectively. There will also be more than 30 updates during the month to the existing 200+ games that are already on the platform.

Apple Arcade is one of the subscription services it offers in its ecosystem and it costs $4.99 per month with a one-month free trial. Anyone buying a new iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV can also use the service for three months to evaluate whether they want to subscribe to keep using the service.

Commenting on the news, Greg Thomas, Visual Concept’s President, the developers behind the NBA game, said:

‘Celebrating 25 years of NBA 2K, NBA 2K24 Arcade Edition pays tribute to where it all began. Allen Iverson, NBA 2K’s very first cover athlete when the franchise launched in 1999, is back to lead us into a new era of basketball gaming. This year’s installment offers more ways for fans to play with all-new modes like the Endorsement, new ways to express themselves with MyPLAYER and MyCOURT customizations, legendary showdowns with the greatest fantasy team challenge, and so much more.’

Some of the games that will be receiving updates this month include Cooking Mama: Cuisine!, Fruit Ninja Classic+, and Cityscapes: Sim Builder. Cooking Mama will get a Halloween-themed update that lets you use the new Halloween Blade to cut up fruit in the Abandoned Dojo.

Apple Arcade allows gamers to play all games without ads or in-app purchases for $4.99 per month. Apple also claims that the service also provides ‘strong user privacy protections’.

Source: Apple