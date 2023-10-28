Windows 10 gets a surprising Start menu update

Microsoft stopped updating Windows 10 with "big" new features long ago, focusing its efforts on Windows 11 and whatever comes after it in 2024. And even though the company has already confirmed that Windows 10 would not receive substantial updates, monthly updates occasionally slip in a small change or two.

Recently, the OS received the new Windows Backup app and a fresh File Explorer button. Now it is time for the Start menu—KB5031445 introduces the recently announced "System" badge to indicate stock applications.

After installing KB5031445, an optional non-security update for Windows 10 version 22H2 (build number 19045.36.36), you will notice that some apps in the Start menu have an extra "System" badge. Microsoft officially unveiled this in release notes for Windows 11 build 23511, and the badge has yet to make it to the Stable Channel. It is interesting to see Microsoft bringing a change, albeit a small one, to Windows 10 first without and mentioning it in release notes.

Here is how Microsoft described it:

Under All apps in the Start menu, Windows 11 system components will now show a “system” label.

As for Windows 11, the Start menu is not the only place for the new "System" badge. The Settings apps received a new section for managing system components, plus the Microsoft Store app features the same indicators to help users understand the purpose of a specific app.

It is worth noting that the "System" badge does not mean you cannot uninstall applications with it. Most inbox programs are still user-removable with traditional methods (right-click > Uninstall) or winget in Terminal or PowerShell.

As a reminder, Windows 10 is poised to reach its lifecycle in October 2025. Although we do not expect it to receive significant updates or big new features, Microsoft might backport a few more minor things to improve or worsen (depending on who you ask) the experience for those sticking to good old Windows 10.