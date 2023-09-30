Surface Book 3, Go 3, and Pro 5 get new firmware with battery and LTE improvements

The September 2023 firmware update is now available for three more Surface devices: the Surface Book 3, Surface Go 3, and the fifth-generation Surface Pro (2017 model). The latest release improves battery life and LTE stability and resolves security vulnerabilities.

You can use the following links to quickly jump to the device you need:

Surface Book 3 | Surface Go 3 | Surface Pro 5

What is new in the Surface Book 3 September 2023 firmware update?

Improves battery and power performance stability.

Here is the list of new drivers:

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager Dolby - Software Component - 3.30508.581.0 Dolby APO SWC Device - Software components Surface - System - 3.100.139.0 Surface Radio Monitor - System devices

Here is extra information about the release:

Supported Configurations 13 and 15-inch Surface Book 3 Supported Windows Versions Windows 10 version 21H2 and newer

Windows 11 version 21H2 and newer How to get the update Windows Update

Surface Support website (manual installation) Update size 1.7GB (manual installation only) Known Issues No known issues in this update

The Surface Book 3, Microsoft's once most powerful and quirky laptop-tablet combo, will remain supported until April 1, 2025.

What is new in the Surface Go 3 September 2023 firmware update?

Improves LTE modem stability and GPS experience.

Here is the list of new drivers:

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager Qualcomm Technologies Inc. 2017 - Firmware - 23.20.4.48 Surface Mobile Broadband Update Device - Firmware

Here is extra information about the release:

Supported Configurations Surface Go 3 Supported Windows Versions Windows 10 version 21H2 and newer

Windows 11 version 21H2 and newer How to get the update Windows Update

Surface Support website (manual installation) Update Size 558MB (manual installation only) Known Issues No known issues in this update

Microsoft will continue releasing firmware updates with new drivers for the Surface Go 3 until at least October 5, 2027.

What is new in the Surface Pro 5 firmware update?

This update addresses potential security vulnerability and improves system stability.

Here is the list of new drivers:

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager Surface - Firmware - 239.779.768.0 Surface UEFI - Firmware

Here is extra information about the release:

Supported Configurations Surface Pro 5

Surface Pro 5 LTE Supported Windows Versions Windows 10 version 21H2 and newer

Windows 11 version 21H2 and newer How to get the update Windows Update

Surface Support website (manual installation) Update Size 552MB (manual installation only) Known Issues No known issues in this update



The fifth-generation Surface Pro and its LTE variant is the next Surface device to reach its end of life. According to Microsoft, support will end on January 15, 2024.