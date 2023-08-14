Telegram turns 10, launches Stories, Dual Camera Mode, and more

Telegram is celebrating its 10th birthday, since it launched it has introduced many new features and today it’s releasing even more. Among the new features in this update are Stories, a dual camera mode that uses front and rear cameras simultaneously, granular privacy settings and more.

Telegram Stories work like Stories on other platforms. You can share moments in your life quickly with your friends. To access them, just drag down your contacts and Stories will appear at the top of the window. You can share, reply privately, or react to Stories.

Dual Camera Mode allows you to snap photos and record videos using your front and rear cameras simultaneously. One camera appears smaller while the other takes up the rest of the view, you can choose which camera goes in the full view and you can move the small windows around the screen.

Granular Privacy Settings let you choose who can see the stories you share - the options include Everyone, Contacts, Close Friends, and Selected Contacts. You can completely customize who should be included or excluded from these groups so that you only share with those you actually want to share with.

Stories in Profiles allow you to save stories to your profile for an unlimited time. When you share a story normally, you can do so for 6, 12, 24, or 48 hours but when you put them on your profile you can choose to keep them there forever for you and others to look back on.

Editing Stories lets you update any element of your story at any time. You can change things like visibility, captions, on-screen text, stickers, or anything else without having to delete the story and start over again.

Detailed View Statistics lets you see a full list of viewers of your stories. You can sort viewers by recent views first or reactions first. If you want to search to see if a particular user saw the story then you can type their name in the search field. Premium members can use Stealth Mode to erase their views from any stories they’ve opened in the last five minutes or hide what they view for the next 25 minutes.

The latest update is now available on Android and iOS. Just head to your respective app store and look for the option to install the update. If you don’t see that option just yet, wait a bit longer. In most cases, the app will automatically update anyway.