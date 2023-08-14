Final Fantasy VII Remake still isn't coming to Xbox consoles... yet

A bit of a mix up on one of Microsoft's official Xbox social media accounts over the weekend got some Final Fantasy VII Remake fans believing that the RPG remake from Square Enix was finally coming to Xbox consoles.

As Eurogamer reports, the X account for Microsoft Xbox Brazil posted an image to celebrate Father's Day in that country this weekend. One of the images showed Barrett from Square Enix's Final Fantasy VII Remake as one of the best video game "dads".

That started the rumor ball rolling, but then the post was deleted from the account. Soon afterwards, a Microsoft spokesperson confirmed to Eurogamer, "The image was posted in error and removed as it included a title not available on Xbox."

Final Fantasy VII Remake, which actually just remakes the first part of the classic 1997 RPG game, was first released by Square Enix in 2020 for the PlayStation 4 console, and was later released in 2021 for the PS5 and PC. A second game in what is planned as a trilogy, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, is currently due out sometime in early 2024 for the PS5.

Even though Microsoft might not be publishing an Xbox edition of Final Fantasy VII Remake in the near future, that doesn't mean it will never happen. In late July, Square Enix and Microsoft jointly announced that the MMO game Final Fantasy XIV will be released for Xbox consoles sometime in the spring of 2024.

Xbox head Phil Spencer, in making this announcement a few weeks ago, hinted strongly that Xbox gamers could get even more Final Fantasy games on the platform. He posted a message on his X account stating that "we look forward to partnering closely with Square Enix on future games." Hopefully, that means Sony's console hold on the Final Fantasy games will loosen up a bit more.