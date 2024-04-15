Telegram now includes a powerful sticker editor for its creative users

Most people just use Telegram to chat with friends and family or share and save larger files not supported by the likes of Messenger. If you’re a cut above the rest of us and have some artistic skills, you might be interested in Telegram’s new sticker editor which lets you take a photo then crop out the background and add other elements like text and drawings.

To start using the new sticker editor, head to your respective app store and ensure you have the latest Telegram update installed. Once you’re updated, go to a Telegram chat and press the sticker button to the left of the message box then look for a plus button at the start of your stickers to add new ones.

Creating stickers is not actually that difficult, the tool is really cool and can automatically remove the backgrounds from objects that you snap. Once you’re happy with the sticker you’ve made, you can send a sticker to your friends or create a sticker set.

Once you’ve edited your sticker, you can match it to an emoji for easy access, send it directly to your contacts, add it to your favourites, or add it to a sticker set.

Another new change in this update is that you can add any existing stickers to your custom sets, bringing all your favourites to one place for easier access. You can also share your sticker sets with other users by tapping the three dot menu on the sticker set and copying the link. You’ll be given a unique t.me link to share with others. This update also adds link previews for all sticker and emoji sets.

Telegram said that this month will see the introduction of 16 new features but they will arrive later on. With these new sticker updates, however, there’s no need to wait, just go and update Telegram now to get started.