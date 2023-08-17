Telegram Web gets a massive feature drop in celebration of its 10-year anniversary

As Telegram turns 10, it celebrates by launching new features like Stories, Dual Camera Mode, and more. While the native apps get all the glamour, the web version was missing out on many features. To bridge the gap, Telegram jumps from v1.x straight to v10.0. Telegram has three versions of its web app, K, Z, and the recently launched A version. Here is the complete list of features on Telegram Web A v10.0:

🌟 Stories on Telegram

Introducing Telegram Stories - share moments of your life, beyond just text.



🖥️ Desktop Version

An experimental standalone version is now available for enthusiasts and early adopters on all desktop platforms.



🚀 Massive Connection Improvements

Web A is now more optimized – ensuring speedy and seamless conversations. Less loading, more chatting.



🎙️ Redesigned Group Calls

Group calls have been overhauled to bring exceptional clarity, connectivity, and functionality.



🌏 Real-Time Translation

Premium users can tap to translate entire chats, dynamically updating as they scroll.



🕑 Custom Mute Durations

Notifications from any chat can be temporarily muted for a specific period – like hours, days, or weeks.



📝 Read Time in Groups

You can see at what time other members read your message in the 'Seen By' section.



😃 Emoji v15 Support

Web A now supports the latest from Emoji v15, so you can express yourself fully.



🎨 Dynamic Sticker Packs

Dynamic order for your sticker packs can be toggled on or off – whichever you prefer.



🚀 Performance Upgrades

We've implemented multiple memory and performance optimizations for a smoother, faster, more efficient Telegram experience.



🔧 Fixes & Improvements

We've patched several problems, including issues with sending messages while uploading files, freezes while scrolling, and messages incorrectly marking as read with Web A in the background. See if you can spot the host of UI refinements we added as well.



📱 More for iPad Users

iPad users, we heard you! Web A now has improved iPad support.

You can access the experimental standalone Web App early at this link. Currently, it serves Telegram A v10.0.1 for users on all desktop platforms. Here are the links to the three variations of the Telegram Web:

Source: Telegram