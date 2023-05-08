The ASUS ROG Ally portable gaming PC might have a much higher European price tag

As we await more official info on the upcoming ASUS ROG Ally portable gaming PC later this week, a new leak claims that the device will be on the pricey side when it is sold in Europe.

According to noted internet leaker Roland Quandt on Twitter, the price for the higher-end ROG Ally (with the AMD Z1 Extreme chip and 512MB of storage) will be €799 in Europe. That's much higher than the highest-priced version of Valve's Steam Deck portable gaming PC, which costs €679.

That could hurt the sales of the Windows 11-based ROG Ally in Europe. While there's been no confirmation of prices in the US, previous leaks claim the lower end version will cost $599.99 and the higher end model will be priced at $699.99. That's far more affordable than what's currently reported for the folks in Europe.

Of course, none of these prices are official, so it's possible ASUS could make changes at the last minute. The company plans to hold a virtual event for the ROG Ally, which should include pre-order information and an actual launch date, along with prices, on Thursday, May 11.