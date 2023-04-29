The less powerful version of the ASUS ROG Ally may have a price tag

Earlier this week, an internet leak claimed that the upcoming ASUS ROG Ally portable gaming PC would have a price of $699.99. As it turns out, that may be for the higher-end model version. A more recent report claims that the Windows 11-based device will have a cheaper version as well.

While the high-end ROG Ally will have the AMD Z1 Extreme chip (8 core/16 threads with 12 RDNA 3 compute units) and 512GB of storage, the internet leaker "SnoopyTech" posted on Twitter that the cheaper version would cost $599.99. It will have the less powerful AMD Z1 chip (6 core/12 threads with 4 RDNA 3 compute units), and 256GB of storage. Both versions will have 16GB of RAM and the rest of their specs should remain the same.

ASUS ROG Ally 7" AMD Z1 (not Extreme) = $599.99

16 GB LPDDR5, 256 GB NVMe M.2 SSD https://t.co/X6hAE6ZtLF pic.twitter.com/ueKYpeMzus — SnoopyTech (@_snoopytech_) April 28, 2023

While this leak of info hasn't been confirmed by ASUS, it certainly seems likely. Both of these models should be able to compete nicely with Valve's Steam Deck. However, we still don't have any concrete info on the battery life of the ROG Ally. Hopefully, we will get that info, and an actual release date, when ASUS holds its online event for the ROG Ally on May 11.