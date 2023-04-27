Steam Deck rival ROG Ally to cost $699.99 according to leaks

Asus has been hyping up the ROG Ally, its answer to the highly regarded Steam Deck, since the handheld gaming PC's unconventional announcement on April 1. While an official launch event is slated for May that will deliver pricing and other information, leaks have begun to pour out regarding the handheld's target price.

According to information sent to The Verge by a reliable leaker and a hastily pulled BestBuy product page (via @wickedkhumz), the Asus ROG Ally will debut at $699.99. This is the high-end model featuring AMD's brand-new Z1 Extreme APU (8 core/16 threads with 12 RDNA 3 compute units), 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage.

Keep in mind that Asus is also planning a lower end ROG Ally. This yet-to-be-named version will sport the non-Extreme edition of the Z1 APU (6 core/12 threads with 4 RDNA 3 compute units) from AMD and come in at an even lower price, though with lower performance targets. The rest of the package, like the 1080p 120Hz display and external GPU support, should remain the same.

As with all leaks, take this one with a pinch of salt until Asus confirms the pricing of the ROG Ally devices on the May 11 launch event. The handheld will ship with Windows 11 and come with a three-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription as well.

Source: The Verge