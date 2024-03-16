The cool looking boomer shooter Phantom Fury will launch for the PC on April 23

If you like old-fashioned first-person shooters from the late 1990s and early 2000s, you may be familiar with the label "boomer shooter", which is used to describe all new games that are made to look and play like the classic FPS games of that era.

This week, 3D Realms, the studio that has released a number of boomer shooters in the past, announced that its latest effort, Phantom Fury, will launch on the PC on April 23.

The game comes from 3D Realms' internal development studio Slipgate Ironworks. It's actually the next game in a franchise that stretches back to 2016, with the release of the twin-stick shooter Bombshell, and then continued in 2019 with the Build Engine FPS Ion Fury. Both of those games, and the new Phantom Fury, feature Shelly "Bombshell" Harrison, as the main character.

While Phantom Fury was made using Unreal Engine 4, the art style and gameplay were made to look and feel similar to FPS games in the 1990s in general, and in particular to the original version of Duke Nukem Forever that ended up getting lots of changes for its final version.

The story for the game finds Harrison, several years after the events of Ion Fury, going on a deadly road trip to retrieve an artifact called the Demon Core. 3D Realms says that we can expect lots of interactive elements in Phantom Fury. Harrison will have to do battle with a number of enemies with over 20 weapons which can be upgraded and modified during the game.

Phantom Fury will be available on Steam and GoG.com for $24.99. 3D Realms plans to release the game for PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo consoles at a later date. The publisher has other games in the works, including another boomer shooter, Core Decay, along with Tempest Rising, an RTS game in the spirit of the Command and Conquer franchise.