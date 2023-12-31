Ghostrunner is free to claim on the Epic Games Store today

The Epic Games Store is finishing off 2023 in style. The ongoing daily giveaway promotion has refreshed yesterday's Saints Row freebie with a copy of Ghostrunner. The 505 Games-published title is now available as the 12th back-to-back freebie from the holiday event. Once again, this is another game that's never been given away on any platform.

Co-developed by One More Level and Slipgate Ironworks, Ghostrunner launched in 2020 as a action-packed platformer where you take the role of a cyberpunk ninja capable of doing a wide range of super-human specialized techniques like wall-running, mid-air dashes, and sliding down buildings. You can even dodge or deflect bullets using a special bullet-time ability and your trusty monomolecular katana.

However, the catch is that both enemies and the player dies in one hit, meaning the extremely fast-paced combat abilities must be utilized in time and correctly, not haphazardly. There are plenty of checkpoints to let you start over from almost each encounter though. Here's how the game's setting is described:

Climb Dharma Tower, humanity’s last shelter, after a world-ending cataclysm. Make your way up from the bottom to the top, confront the tyrannical Keymaster, and take your revenge. As resources diminish, the strong prey on the weak and chaos threatens to consume what little order remains. The decisive last stand is coming. A final attempt to set things right before mankind goes over the edge of extinction.

A sequel, aptly titled Ghostrunner 2, released just a few months ago. With the original game being a freebie now, it should serve as a great starting point for new players to check out this cyberpunk universe.

Ghostrunner usually costs $29.99 to purchase outright, but the Epic Games Store is giving it away for free for the next 24 hours. While 2023 is ending, Epic has no plans of stopping the daily freebies yet. The promotion is slated to refresh at 8 a.m. PT tomorrow, January 1, which is when another mystery game (possibly a big drop) will take its place, continuing the store's festivities.