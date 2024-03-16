Get the Razer BlackWidow V4 X wired mechanical keyboard for a new low price of $109.99

In July 2023, the well-known gaming hardware and accessory maker Razer launched a new series of BlackWidow mechanical keyboards. That included the Razer BlackWidow V4 X keyboard. You can now buy it at a lower price with its first discount since the launch.

Right now the Razer BlackWidow V4 X wired mechanical keyboard is available on Amazon for $109.99. That's a new all-time low price for this product, and it's also $20 off its normal $129.99 MSRP.

This model of the Razer BlackWidow V4 X keyboard includes green tactile "clicky" switches for its keys. Razer says the switches are set up for a 1.9mm actuation and only 50g of force is needed to get an action from these switches. The keys themselves are designed to last up to 100 million keystrokes. The keycaps are made with doubleshot ABS material that makes them tougher for intense gaming sessions, while also preventing wear on their labels.

In addition to the normal keys, the BlackWidow V4 X includes six dedicated macro keys on the left side. They can be programmed with Razer's software for any kind of in-game action. There are also dedicated media keys on the right corner, along with a multi-function roller.

Razer is known for its Chroma RGB lighting on many of its products, and this keyboard includes per-key RGB backlighting with customization features with the included Chroma software.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK, and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.