Realms Deep 2023 recap: Lots of 3D Realms release dates and a new Duke Nukem game (sort of)

As promised by publisher 3D Realms, the 2023 edition of the Realms Deep streaming game event was full of announcements, like game premieres, new trailers, new demos, and more.

You can watch the entire Realms Deep event on YouTube (get some snacks; it's nearly four hours long). There was so much revealed on the 3D Realms side, not to mention all of the other new game reveals and announcements from other indie game developers and publishers.

Here's a quick recap of just some of the highlights of Realms Deep 2023:

Ion Storm: Aftershock - The long-awaited expansion pack to the Build Engine FPS got a new trailer, and you can buy and play the full expansion in just a few days, on Monday, October 2.

Phantom Fury - The Quake engine-based continuation of the Ion Fury universe won't be out for a while, but you can check the new trailer and a new playable demo right now.

Wrath: Aeon of Ruin - This Quake engine game has been in Early Access for a long time. Today we got a new trailer and a final release date of February 27, 2024.

Kingpin Reloaded - This remastered version of Interplay's 1999 controversial crime-themed first-person shooter Kingpin: Life of Crime was announced a while ago. Today at Realms Deep, we got a new trailer and a final release date of December 5, 2023.

Cultic Interlude - This Build engine horror-themed game released its first chapter a while ago. While Chapter 2 is coming in the future, you can get a free new 'Interlude" section of the game right now.

Graven - This fantasy first-person RPG has been available in Early Access for a while, but the final version is coming out on January 23, 2024.

Ripout - This co-op sci-fi FPS looks pretty cool, and it's coming very soon in Early Access. It will be available on October 24, but you can play the demo right now.

Twisted Tower - This is a newly announced first-person title from Atmos Games that mixes elements and inspriations from BioShock and Willy Wonka. There's no release date yet for the game.

There were also a lot of notable non-3D Realms games revealed. One of them is Proteus: The Elder Veil, an upcoming expansion pack for the retro shooter Proteus. There's no release date yet.

Finally, we wanted to mention that during Realms Deep 2023, it was mentioned that Duke Nukem is coming back. Zen Studios, the developers of many virtual pinball games, will release Duke Nukem: Big Shot Pinball, a new table for its Pinball M game. There's no release date yet for the game.