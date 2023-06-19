The first Cities: Skylines II developer's diary is all about building roads in the sim game

Developer Colossal Order and publisher Paradox Interactive officially announced Cities: Skylines II back in March. Last week, we learned that the sequel to the hit city builder sim game would launch on October 24. Today, Colossal Order posted the first of a series of developer's diaries for Cities: Skylines II, leading up to this fall's release date.

The first dev diary entry is all about the new features in the game concerning road construction. One of the new ways to build roads is to use Grid Mode, designed to create a quick number of city blocks with just a few clicks. Colossal Order stated:

First, you place the starting corner of the road grid. Then, moving the mouse and clicking for the second time, you define its width and, finally, the third click sets the road grid’s length. The grid layout becomes visible when adjusting the length of the grid in the final stage.

The new tools will also allow players to create two roads that are parallel to each other as simply as making one road so that your highways get built quicker and easier.

In addition, the new tools will let city builders build new roads across current roads on the map, In those cases, interaction on those two crisscrossing roads would automatically be created. You will also be able to construct roads on top of other roads and dig through a map's terrain to build roads as well.

Roads can be customized to allow for separate bus and tram lanes in the game, and you can even put in pedestrian walkways as well.

Big cities in the real world often have parking issues, and Cities: Skylines II will let city builders create parking lots for its citizens. The dev diary adds:

The Roads Infoview shows the availability of parking in the city as well as its usage level, allowing you to make decisions based on the information. Maybe your city needs more parking lots, or perhaps additional public transport options are in order.

The game is available for pre-order now on Xbox.com. It will also be available Day One on Xbox Games Pass.

