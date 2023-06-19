Steam Next Fest returns for a week of new demos for lots of upcoming PC games

Now that all the non-E3 game announcement events have been held for June, it's time to get some hands-on time with many of the upcoming games that were shown off at some of these events. Valve is holding the latest edition of the Steam Next Fest, with tons of demos of future PC games live right now.

The event will run on Steam from now until June 26 at 1 pm Eastern time (10 am Pacific time). That gives you about a week to check out the huge number of playable demos for upcoming PC games. Here's just a few of the games you can sample right now:

In addition to all the game demos, Steam Next Fest is currently streaming some developer interviews and gameplay action from these titles all week. You can go to the Steam news hub to check out the full schedule of Next Fest live streams for the next seven days.

Of course, this is not the end of special events on Steam. Valve has already announced its full schedule of events for the rest of 2023. A few days after Steam Next Fest concludes, Valve will hold its annual Summer Sale Event from June 29-July 13. You can expect deep discounts on tons of Steam games through that period.

Here's a reminder of the other events coming to Steam for the rest of the year:

Stealth Fest: July 24 - 31

Visual Novel Fest: August 7 - 14

Strategy Fest: August 28 - September 4

SHMUP Fest: September 25 - October 2

Next Fest: October 9 - 16

Return of Steam Scream Fest (Halloween): October 26 - November 2

Autumn Sale: November 21 - 28 (major seasonal sale)

Winter Sale: December 21 - January 4, 2024 (major seasonal sale)

In the meantime check out some games that you may have been anticipating to play with the free demos during Steam Next Fest.