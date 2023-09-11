The latest Cities: Skylines II dev diary takes a look at its in-game camera and Photo Mode

Over the past few months, developer Colossal Order and publisher Paradox have been posting weekly dev diaries that showcase the new and improved gameplay features of its upcoming city building and management sim sequel, Cities: Skyline's II. Today, the final dev diary that's devoted to new features in the game has been posted on its official website.

The final dev diary is devoted to the new in-game camera and its features in Cities: Skylines II. Colossal Order says that the camera features in the sequel are as different as "day and" night compared to the in-game camera features in the original title. The features are enabled by activating the Photo Mode button which will be found at the bottom right corner of the game's user interface.

Once you click on the mode, you will see options to adjust the camera's in-game lens to customize its depth of field along with adding effects like Motion Blur, Bloom, Vignette, Film Grain, and more. You can also change things like Camera Collision or Focal Length for even more customizations.

You also can change the weather effects while in Photo Mode so you don't have to wait to get the shot of the city you want to take. The dev diary says:

From this tab, you can change the Distance Clouds, Volumetric Clouds, Fog, and Atmosphere. No need to wait for the weather to be perfect with all these controls at your disposal. Similarly, the Environment tab allows you to change the Time of Day and set the simulation speed, which is used with the Cinematic Camera, a feature that we will go over next.

You are not limited to just taking still pictures. You can also switch over to the sequel's Cinematic Mode for taking films of your cities. In addition to normal video controls like Play and Pause you can also control the position and rotation of the camera in this mode. The dev diary adds that points in the video, called keys, can be adjusted as well:

Typically, each point has a different camera position and the cinematic comes together as the camera transitions between these points. Each point can also have different Photo Mode properties connected to it, allowing you to, for example, change the time of day or weather during your cinematic.

We are now just a few weeks away from the release of Cities: Skylines II. It will launch on October 24, on the PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5 platforms. It is also coming to Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass subscription services. You can preorder the game now on Amazon.

