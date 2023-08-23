The first details and footage of the new Mortal Kombat 1 Invasions mode have been revealed

A few weeks ago, it was leaked that the upcoming fighting game Mortal Kombat 1 would be getting a single-player mode called Invasions. Today at Gamescom 2023, developer Netherrealm Studios officially announced the Invasions mode, with lots of details and gameplay footage.

GameSpot got a chance to go hands-on with part of the new Invasions mode. It's similar to other single-player modes in previous Mortal Kombat games in that players will battle AI enemies in a series of challenges, each with their own specific objectives.

This time, however, Invasions puts the player in a third-person viewpoint as they move their character on what looks like a board game through specific rooms.

In the Gamescom 2023 demo, players could explore Johnny Cage's massive LA home. You unlock fights with other characters as you progress in the home that has normal fighting game viewpoints. GameSpot says:

Completing these fights will award the player with a random loot drop of items and medallions that change the attributes of your fighter, like giving Kung Lao Scorpion's spear, for example. Additionally, you're rewarded with cosmetics to change your character's appearance, and currency to upgrade items and purchase more. From match to match, you'll work your way across a map in board game-like fashion, encountering test-your-might style minigames and sometimes being ambushed (Pokemon-style) by special fights that have challenges like defeating a series of characters consecutively.

Invasions will also be updated with seasons of new content after Mortal Kombat 1 is released, so players will be able to return to the mode to unlock even more content.

The full version of Mortal Kombat 1 will launch on September 19 and will be available for the PC, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo's Switch console. You can pre-order any of the console versions now on Amazon.

