Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon G Series for 'next-gen' handheld gaming consoles

Qualcomm has unveiled a new set of processors aimed at handheld gaming consoles, a device category currently experiencing a notable growth in popularity. The new Snapdragon G series consists of three configurations for a wide range of consoles with different capabilities and price tags.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. announced the all-new Snapdragon® G Series handheld gaming portfolio, built to meet the unique performance and feature demands of dedicated gaming devices. The new Snapdragon G Series unlocks a range of options for playing the most sought-after games, offering boundless ways to play virtually any game, anywhere.

The new lineup includes the following:

Snapdragon G1 is an entry-level model designed for fanless handheld consoles with the primary goal of streaming games locally or from the cloud. Qualcomm promises "lag-free connectivity" and solid battery life for prolonged gaming sessions. The Snapdragon G1 is built upon the Snapdragon G1 Gen 1 Platform with eight Qualcomm Kryo cores and the Adreno A11 GPU.

is an entry-level model designed for fanless handheld consoles with the primary goal of streaming games locally or from the cloud. Qualcomm promises "lag-free connectivity" and solid battery life for prolonged gaming sessions. The Snapdragon G1 is built upon the Snapdragon G1 Gen 1 Platform with eight Qualcomm Kryo cores and the Adreno A11 GPU. Snapdragon G2 is for "full-featured" mobile gaming and cloud streaming. The processor is based on the more advanced Snapdragon G2 Gen 2 Platform for "premium mobile and cloud gaming" with eight Kryo CPU cores and the Adreno A21 graphics. The Snapdragon G2 also supports 5G via the Snapdragon X62 modem.

is for "full-featured" mobile gaming and cloud streaming. The processor is based on the more advanced Snapdragon G2 Gen 2 Platform for "premium mobile and cloud gaming" with eight Kryo CPU cores and the Adreno A21 graphics. The Snapdragon G2 also supports 5G via the Snapdragon X62 modem. Snapdragon G3 is the flagship model aimed at enthusiasts wanting the best features and performance levels. Built upon the Snapdragon G3x Gen 2 platform (eight Kryo cores and the Adreno A32 GPU), the Snapdragon G3 delivers more than 30% faster CPU and two times faster GPU when compared to the predecessor. Other features include 5G support (sub-6 and mmWave), hardware-accelerated ray tracing, game super-resolution, low-latency Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi 7.

Qualcomm says the new processors are now available for its partners, and buyers can expect customer-specific announcements soon. AyaNeo, Huaqin, Inventec, Thundercomm, and other companies are working on handheld consoles powered by the Snapdragon G Series.