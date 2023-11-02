The FPS Immortals of Aveum will get a free trial soon, along with a free content update

Immortals of Aveum, the Unreal Engine 5-based fantasy-themed first-person shooter, launched with a bit of a thud in late August. The game got mixed reviews, and sales were reportedly so bad that just a few weeks after its release its developer Ascendant Studios laid off nearly half of its team members.

However, the game's remaining developers are trying to get more players to try the game out. Today, the developer announced plans for a major free content update, along with a free trial of the game on consoles and the PC.

The update will be released on November 16. It will be called the Echollector Update and will contain some new endgame content. Ascendant states:

The events of the Everwar left the Path weak, scattering chunks of the consciouscape across Aveum and creating corrupted Shatterfanes - portals to new, undiscovered areas. Jak must rid Aveum of these Shatterfanes and put a stop to whatever malevolent forces are siphoning away the Path’s power in a new boss fight. The Shatterfanes will automatically be available upon reaching Glaivegate, giving you the chance to take on this new challenge. Doing so will unlock new lore for you to experience and gear for you to take on your journeys through the Everwar.

Along with the new endgame content, the update will also add in a new Game+ mode. Once you complete the entire game, players will be able to play through the game again with the following features:

Upgrade your Epic and Legendary gear to higher levels with the Forge in NG+

Rebalanced enemy health, damage, and abilities

Jak carries forward most spells and abilities unlocked in a previous playthrough Augment spells cannot carry forward due to their unlock requirements

Adjustments made to experience and currency earned while playing,

Finally, the update will add a new and higher "Grand Magnus difficulty" level, which can be accessed whether you have already finished the game or are starting it for the first time.

Also on November 16, Xbox and PlayStation console owners will be able to access a free trial version of Immortals of Aveum, letting players access the content up to Chapter Three. A free PC demo will be released sometime in the second half of November via Steam.

Immortals of Aveum is available now for the PC, the Xbox Series S and X, and the PS5.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.