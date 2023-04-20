Immortals of Aveum gameplay trailer drops with some eye-watering PC system requirements

Earlier this month, the cover was fully lifted on Immortals of Aveum. This fantasy-themed single-player first-person shooter already looked pretty impressive. Today, the game's developer Ascendant Studios released the first extended in-game footage from the title and it continues to look pretty impressive.

The game's official website also posted an article that talks about the technical leaps it is taking, and with it comes some truly steep PC system requirements.

The blog post states that Immortals of Aveum will be one of the first games released that will use Epic's Unreal Engine 5.1. That means it will be using features like its Nanite system for more detailed in-game objects and Lumen for more realistic lighting effects. The game's environments will be huge and also interactive. The blog post states:

On your travels through Aveum you’ll encounter structures and statues that reach into the sky, and they’re not just for show; with the power of your sigil, you’ll be able to reform the world around you to create new paths to traverse and new ways to explore. Giant statues made of ancient stone will move with life under the guidance of your hand. Overgrowth that wrapped itself around mountains eons ago will untangle and reach out at your will.

The blog also talks about one of the sections of the game that will likely showcase its graphics. It quotes its Chief Technology Officer Mark Maratea as saying:

“Some of the ideas the team would throw out there,” Mark says, “we just wouldn’t have been able to do it, because we didn’t have the technology. ‘Hey let’s have a 400-foot walking mech level, in the ocean, and we can have the mech come under attack from airships, and you’re fighting inside the mech, and you’re fighting on top of the mech, and maybe you almost fall off the mech at one point?’—and it would be like, ‘How would we ever make that a reality?’ But that level is in the game. And we hope players think it looks amazing.”

So how much will you have to upgrade your PC to get the most out of Immortals of Aveum? We are going to take a shot in the dark and say, "A lot".

PC Specs Minimum Recommended Operating System Windows 10 (64 bit) or later Windows 10 (64 bit) or later CPU - Intel Core i7-9700 Core i7-12700 CPU - AMD Ryzen 7 3700X Ryzen 7 5700X RAM 16GB (Dual-channel) 16GB (Dual-channel) GPU - Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super (8GB) GeForce RTX 3080Ti (12GB) GPU - AMD Radeon RX 5700XT (8GB) Radeon RX 6800XT (16GB) DirectX Version 12.1 or later Version 12.1 or later Storage 110GB (SSD strongly recommended) 110GB (SSD strongly recommended) Resolution and FPS 1080p @ 60fps, Low-Medium settings 1440p @ 60fps, Medium-High settings

The blog post does add that these specs are not 100 percent final and that the development team will be "optimizing the game all the way up to launch". Still, these are some pretty high specs for any PC game,

You can pre-order the game now for the PC on Steam, the Epic Games Store, and on the EA for Windows app. It will also be available for the Xbox Series X and S consoles, and the PlayStation 5. It's due to launch on July 20.

