The FTC says Microsoft is holding back documents it requested for Activision Blizzard deal

Even as Microsoft makes a lot of public pronouncements about making deals with Nintendo, NVIDIA, and other companies to bring Xbox and Activision Blizzard games to more platforms, it looks like the company might be holding back on some information requested by government regulators. At least, that's what the US Federal Trade Commission says Microsoft is doing in newly revealed court papers (PDF file) (via GameSpot).

Microsoft is trying to close its proposed ~$69 billion deal to purchase Activision Blizzard. However, the FTC is asking the judge in the case to compel Microsoft to produce requested documents from the company. The filing states:

More than five weeks after receiving thirty-two document requests (the “RFPs”), Respondents have produced only a smattering of self-selected documents in response and have refused to produce anything at all for twenty-four requests.

The FTC claims that it has met with Microsoft executives six times in an attempt to get the documents, but that the company has come up with a number of arguments against those requests, including that there is "simply not enough time” for Microsoft to produce the documents.

In addition to getting more information on Microsoft's proposal to buy Activision Blizzard, including its 10-year agreement deals with various other game publishers and cloud services, the FTC is also asking for documents on the company's previous acquisition of ZeniMax Media.

Source: FTC