You can now nominate your favorite Windows apps for Microsoft Store Awards 2023

Last year, Microsoft kicked off the annual Microsoft Store App Awards event to recognize high-quality Windows apps available in the Microsoft Store. According to the company, Microsoft Store App Awards has become the most anticipated event for the Microsoft Store community. Now, users and developers can nominate their favorite projects to participate in voting for the 2023 season awards.

Microsoft invites everyone to let the company know about the apps that "have made your Windows experience unforgettable." The Microsoft Store App Awards event supports developers by spreading the word about their projects. It also inspires other developers and lets regular customers enhance their Windows experience with new high-quality applications (they can also read Neowin and our recent "Top 11 apps for Windows 11 users" article).

What's a great app? We want to look at apps both big and small, by huge brands and also by individuals and indie developers. We want to see nominated apps that will inspire others to build beautiful and useful apps for Windows. We want to recognize the Windows apps that you use every day, and which help make your life easier or better.

If you know one or a few apps worthy of participation in the community voting, submit your entries using the official form. Just keep in mind that the nominations are not voting—Microsoft only accepts participating apps for now, and the voting will be announced later. Also, your nominee should match each of the following criteria:

Availability : the app should be available in the Microsoft Store in at least one region by the end of March 2023.

: the app should be available in the Microsoft Store in at least one region by the end of March 2023. Compatibility : the app should be fully functional on Windows 11, not only Windows 10.

: the app should be fully functional on Windows 11, not only Windows 10. Quality : the app's rating must be 3.5 stars and higher, with at least 50 ratings.

: the app's rating must be 3.5 stars and higher, with at least 50 ratings. No abandonware: the app should have received at least one meaningful update over the past 12 months.

There are no limits on entry numbers, so feel free to nominate a bunch of applications (one form for one project). Microsoft will ask you to provide the app's name, URL, outstanding qualities, and a brief explanation of why you think the project is worthy of nomination. The company will stop accepting entries on March 29th at midnight PT. After submitting your picks, check out last year's Microsoft App Awards winners.