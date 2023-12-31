The head of Microsoft's Windows team wants your thoughts about UX frameworks

It's the last day of 2023 (in fact, the new 2024 year has already started in some parts of the world). There are lots of unconfirmed but reliable rumors that Microsoft is planning some major developments in its Windows operating system for the next year.

After a reported small "Moment 5" update for Windows 11 in the early part of 2024, Microsoft is rumored to launch a major update for Windows, which may or may not be called Windows 12, later in the year, with AI-based features and more.

One thing we do know is that Mikhail Parakhin will be a major factor in upcoming Windows updates. In September, he was named as the head of a new Windows and Web Experiences team after the previous Windows head, Panos Panay, left the company to join Amazon. Parakhin also continues to help lead the development of Copilot (formerly Bing Chat).

For the last day of 2023, Parakhin posted on X (formerly Twitter) to get some feedback from Windows developers. Specifically, he asked, "Which UX framework in Windows should we invest more in?"

It’s New Year, I’m asking all kinds of questions for my resolution list :-) Which UX framework in Windows should we invest more in? — Mikhail Parakhin (@MParakhin) December 31, 2023

The choices in the X poll were WPF, WinUI 3, WinForms, and Raw Win32. At the time of this writing, the poll shows WinUI 3 with a commanding vote lead of 69.2 percent, but the voting is still in the early stages.

Parakhin also posted another poll question on X, asking developers "In Windows, in C++, which multithreading/concurrency framework are you using?." The four choices were C++ 20 Native Threads, PPL/Concurrency RT in VS, TBB, and Open MP. In the early voting, C++ 20 native threads is well ahead with 64.4 percent of the votes as of this writing.