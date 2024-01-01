Microsoft's Windows leader wants the dev team to fix a specific issue in the Start menu

We are now officially in 2024, and with the new year, we are looking forward to getting some major new updates on Microsoft's Windows PC operating system. Indeed, we expect the flow of new Windows 11 builds in the Windows Insider Program to start up again as early as next week.

One specific issue is something that may get some personal attention from Mikhail Parakhin, the recently named leader of Microsoft's Windows and Web Experiences team. He frequently answers questions and deals with requests from people on X (formerly Twitter).

Late on December 31, one person on X, Mark Szili, made this request of Parakhin: "please just fix the start menu so I can scroll all the apps without an extra "all apps" click"

Parakhin responded on his X account with this reply:

That is so true! Annoys the hell out of me, too. Pushing the team - we need to make Start menu great again.

That response is interesting in two different ways. One is that the extra "all apps" click to scroll all the apps in the Start menu does indeed annoy the current head of Windows and he wants the dev team to fix it. The other is that Parakhin's reply to "make Start menu great again" seems to indicate he wants to improve the overall Start menu experience in Windows, which could please a lot of PC users.

Parakhin used X on December 31 to poll developers on "Which UX framework in Windows should we invest more in?". He also asked developers in another X poll, "In Windows, in C++, which multithreading/concurrency framework are you using?."

Unconfirmed reports indicate we could get a small "Moment 5" feature update for Windows 11 in early 2024, followed by a much bigger Windows OS update for sometime later in the new year.