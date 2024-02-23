The Helldivers 2 concurrent player cap is going up ahead of an expected busy weekend

Helldivers 2 continues to be a very popular online multiplayer game for both the PC platform as well as the PlayStation 5. It's also run into its share of issues, many of which stem from tons of players trying to sign into the game's servers.

A few days ago, developer Arrowhead Game Studios put in a concurrent player le﻿vel cap of 450,000 for Helldivers 2 so it could deal with the overloaded servers. However, that also caused some long wait times in the online queue for players.

Now, Arrowhead Games' CEO Johan Pilested has posted a note on his X (formerly Twitter) account that reveals the team has raised the concurrent player cap to 700,000.

Friends of @helldivers2,



I have one final update for tonight. We have updated the max CCU cap to 700,000. Unfortunately, we expect the CCU to reach that level. We believe that the wait times will be much more bearable.



Tomorrow we are doing some final improvements for the… — Pilestedt (@Pilestedt) February 23, 2024

Pilested believes that even with that boost in the cap, he expects the concurrent player number to reach that level. However, he added that should also cut down on the wait times for players to enter the game. He also stated that the team will be making some other improvements for Helldivers 2 over the weekend.

While we don't yet have player or sales numbers for the PS5 version of the game, the PC version of Steam is still doing very well. It remains the best-selling game on Steam at the moment, and it's currently the sixth most-played game on Valve's service.

Right now the concurrent player level record for Helldivers 2 on Steam is 457,649 according to SteamDB, which was set earlier this week. It's likely that number will go even higher with the boost in the player cap.