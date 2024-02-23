Get the Logitech G903 Lightspeed wireless mouse now for a new all-time low price

Hardcore PC gamers demand more of their mice than normal PC users. They want mice with high DPI settings for optical sensors, programmable buttons, low latency, and for wireless mice, long battery lives. The Logitech G903 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse has all of those things and more.

Right now the Logitech G903 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse has hit an all-new low price on Amazon for just $74.99. That's also a big 50 percent discount, or $75, off its normal $149.99 MSRP.

The mouse supports a 25,600 DPI setting for its optical sensor, via a software update with Logitech's G HUB app. It also has an over 400 IPS (inches per second) tracking speed, and you can adjust the DPI setting down to as low as 100.

The ambidextrous design of this mouse means that both right and left-hand gamers can use it with its programmable buttons. There are 11 buttons on this mouse, and each can be set up the way you want them with the G HUB software. The main left and right buttons use advanced tensioning, cutting down on the force you need to click on them, which should translate to faster response times while gaming.

The Lightspeed wireless technology with the included USB dongle will cut the response time from the mouse to the PC to just 1 ms. The battery will last up to 180 hours with the RGB lighting on the mouse turned off, or 140 hours when it's turned on. You can customize the colors for the RGB Logitech G logo on the mouse with the G HUB software.

Logitech G903 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse for $74.99 ($75 off MSRP)

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

