Helldivers 2 gets a new PC and PS5 patch to help fix crashes and other issues

It's been an interesting last few days for both the people who are playing Helldivers 2, and the sci-fi third-person shooter's developer Arrowhead. Despite placing a cap on the number of the game's concurrent online players over the weekend, there are still a number of players who are experiencing problems signing onto the game's servers, along with continuing matchmaking problems and more.

Today, the Helldivers 2 Discord channel revealed the latest patch for the game for both PC and PS5 players. Here is the changelog

Fixed crash when replicating ragdoll momentum.

Fixed crash when replicating destructions.

Fixed crash when displaying the mission end rewards.

Resolved a 100% block issue for quickplay matchmaking on PC Tuned extract civilian mission difficulty.

Improved the way that we handle platform authentication to avoid things like the black screen issue at startup

Improvements to our client > backend communication for better backend performance.

Implemented an automatic retry mechanism to quickplay.

Added proper login error message for error "10002038.”

There are also a number of known issues, either caused by this patch or by earlier updates.

Login rate limiting when many are logging in at the same time.

Players can become disconnected during play.

Rewards and other progress may be delayed or not attributed.

Various UI issues may appear when the game interacts with servers.

Pick-up of certain objects in-game may cause characters to freeze in place for an extended period of time.

Other unknown behaviors may occur.

Japanese VO is missing from intro cutscene and Ship TV.

Armor values for light/medium/heavy armor do not currently function as intended.

PS5 players may still be unable to use quickplay.

Arrowhead stated it will continue to update Helldivers 2 and that the team will make an effort to release "continuous improvements over the days and weeks to come."

The SteamDB.com site stated that yesterday, Helldivers 2 hit another concurrent player record on Steam with 411,359 players.