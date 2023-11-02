You can now play Starfield with the relaunched $1 14 day trial of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

In late August, just a few days before Microsoft and Bethesda Game Studios launched its sci-fi RPG Starfield, the company quietly removed the $1 14-day trial for both its Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscription services. That meant new subscribers wouldn't be able to play the game at launch for just one dollar.

Now that both Starfield and Microsoft's other big first-party game Forza Motorsport have been released for a little while, it looks like the company feels comfortable letting new Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers try it out again for $1 for 14 days. According to Wayback Machine, it looks like Microsoft added the $1 free trial again on its site sometime on October 20.

The quiet revival of this trial offer for new subscribers is just the latest example of how Microsoft keeps taking this trial away, bringing it back, changing it, and then removing it again.

The $1 trial was available for several years, offering 30 days of access at that low price. In March 2023 Microsoft did away with it completely.

Then in July, just after it raised prices for Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Microsoft brought back that same 30 day $1 trial offer for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass.

In August, just a few weeks later, Microsoft reduced the time period for that $1 trial to just 14 days. A few weeks after that, the trial was completely gone again.

Now the $1 14 day trial is up and running again, which means new subscribers can at least begin their journey to the heavens in Starfield, or start their virtual sports driving career in Forza Motorsport. Hopefully, Microsoft will keep this affordable way to check out Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or PC Game Pass for more than a few weeks this time.

