The MSI Claw portable gaming PC is now available for sale at Newegg

The MSI Claw, a portable console that was first announced at CES 2024 in January, is now available to buy at Newegg with a starting price of $699.99.

With that price, the MSI Claw includes the Intel Core Ultra 5-135H CPU with a max clock speed of 4.6 GHz, along with 512GB of SSD storage. There are two more models available. One of them, which also has 512GB of storage but includes an Intel Core Ultra 7-155H CPU running at 4.8 GHz, has a price of $749.99. Finally, for $799.99, you can get the Claw with the Intel Core Ultra 7-155H CPU and 1TB of storage.

All of the MSI Claw portable console share the following specs:

Windows 11 Home

LPDDR5 16GB

7” FHD (1920x1080), 120Hz, IPS-Level Touchscreen

Intel Killer BE Wi-Fi 7

Bluetooth 5.4

1 x Mic-in/Headphone-out Combo Jack

2 x 2W Speaker

65W PD adapter

6-Cell 53 Battery (Whr)

1 x Type-C (USB / DP / Thunderbolt 4) with PD charging

1 x Micro SD Card Reader

Dimensions: 11.57" x 4.60" x 0.83"

Weight: 1.44 pounds

Some early benchmarks for the MSI Claw were released a few weeks ago by Chinese media outlets. They showed that the device when running games like Cyberpunk 2077 and Shadow of the Tomb Raider, generated frame rates that were well behind those of the rival Asus Rog Ally, which uses AMD's Ryzen Z1 chips.

However, since these benchmarks were based on pre-release drivers for the MSI Claw, the company may have made some adjustments that could improve performance for people who actually get the first production units with final driver versions.

The MSI Claw, the Rog Ally, and the Lenovo Legion Go have all been released in less than a year to see if PC gamers will want to get an alternative portable gaming PC to Valve's Steam Deck. It remains to be seen if there is a big enough market to support these kinds of PC gaming devices.