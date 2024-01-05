MSI Claw gaming handheld with Intel Core Ultra 7 and Arc GPU leaks ahead of CES 2024

MSI looks set to unveil a new portable gaming handheld PC at CES 2024 next week, but details of the device have already appeared online in a leak. Dubbed the "CLAW," the handheld is shaping up to be one of the most powerful on the market when it launches.

Leaked specifications show that the Claw will be powered by Intel's Core Ultra 7 155H processor. This 16-core/22-thread chip has 6 performance cores, 8 efficient cores, and 2 low-power cores. Graphics will be handled by an Arc Alchemist GPU with 8 Xe cores that can be boosted up to 2.25GHz.

Early leaks have revealed the Claw's benchmark performance. The results show a single-core score of 2403 and a multi-core score of 11543. These also suggest that the Claw's integrated Intel Arc graphics could potentially outperform AMD's RDNA3 found in competing handheld devices. This is welcome news for Intel as it looks to make inroads into the portable gaming sector.

Other leaks confirm that the Claw will pack a 32GB of RAM - double the memory of devices like the AYN Odin Pro and Steam Deck. However, MSI may offer different RAM configurations to suit different budgets and needs.

The biggest question mark for the MSI Claw is its operating system. It may follow in the footsteps of Asus and Lenovo by running Windows 11, or it may run a Linux-based OS like Steam Deck.

A whole new breed of MSI dragon is coming.

Meanwhile, MSI has already offered a sneak peek at its upcoming handheld gaming PC via social media. In the post, the company referred to the device as a "new breed of MSI dragon," suggesting that it will expand the company's gaming portfolio beyond laptops.

The short clip shows two offset joysticks surrounded by RGB lighting, vents on the sides, and what appears to be the MSI gaming logo on the back.

