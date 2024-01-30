The full specs and prices of the MSI Claw portable gaming PC have been revealed

At CES 2024, MSI announced its entry into the portable gaming PC space with the MSI Claw. The most notable hardware feature of this device is that it uses Intel's "Meteor Lake" based Ultra Core CPU and its embedded Intel Arc GPUs. Now the official MSI store page has revealed the full specs and prices for the Claw, although you still cannot purchase it.

The cheapest model, the MSI Claw A1M-052US, will cost $699.99. It will have the Intel Core Ultra 5-135H CPU with a max clock speed of 4.6 GHz, along with 512GB of SSD storage. The MSI Claw A1M-051US model will have the same amount of storage, but will have a faster Intel Core Ultra 7-155H CPU running at 4.8 GHz for the price of $749.99. Finally, the MSI Claw A1M-050US version will cost $799.99. It will also have the same Intel Core Ultra 7-155H processor but the storage will expand to 1TB.

All three MSI Claw models will share the following hardware and software specs:

Windows 11 Home

LPDDR5 16GB

7” FHD (1920x1080), 120Hz, IPS-Level Touchscreen

Intel Killer BE Wi-Fi 7

Bluetooth 5.4

1 x Mic-in/Headphone-out Combo Jack

2 x 2W Speaker

65W PD adapter

6-Cell 53 Battery (Whr)

1 x Type-C (USB / DP / Thunderbolt 4) with PD charging

1 x Micro SD Card Reader

Dimensions: 11.57" x 4.60" x 0.83"

Weight: 1.44 pounds

MSI also says on its store pages that the Claw gaming PCs will have "Hall Effect triggers and joysticks built to last with microscopic precision" along with its "Cooler Boost HyperFlow technology" for its cooling system. It will also have macro keys that can be programmed with its MSI Center M software and interface. Finally, it claims its MSI AI Engine will help adjust the Claw's system settings.

Unfortunately, there's still no word yet on when the MSI Claw will launch. Since the portable gaming PC is now listed in its company website store, we would suspect a launch date will be revealed at any time.