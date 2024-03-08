Windows 11 Insider Beta channel build 22635.3286 (KB5035950) adds Copilot text copy feature

Microsoft has released a new version of Windows 11 for members of the Windows Insider Program in the Beta channel. The build number for this new release is 22635.3286, under KB5035950. This beta build will show actions you can do in the Copilot AI assistant if you copy a piece of text. It also fixed a couple of bugs.

Here is the changelog:

Changes and Improvements gradually being rolled out to the Beta Channel with toggle on [Copilot in Windows] We are beginning to try out a new experience for Copilot in Windows that helps showcase the ways that Copilot can accelerate and enhance your work. This experience will show when you copy text – since Copilot supports helpful actions that you can take with text content. In this scenario, the Copilot icon will change appearance and animate to indicate that Copilot can help (there are several different treatments so you may notice a different visual effect). When you hover your mouse over the Copilot icon, it will provide a menu of actions that you can take, such as summarizing or explaining the copied text. If you select an action on the menu, it will launch Copilot with the action ready-to-go. We will also support the ability to launch Copilot if you start dragging an image – just drag the image file onto the Copilot icon in the taskbar, and Copilot will open. You can then drop the image into the text box in Copilot and type an action that you would like to take on the image content. Copilot actions you can take when you mouse over the Copilot icon on the taskbar after copying some text. Fixes gradually being rolled out to the Beta Channel with toggle on [Nearby Sharing] Fixed an issue causing Settings to crash for some Insiders when going to System > Nearby Sharing. Fixes for everyone in the Beta Channel [Search] Fixed the issue causing an increase of explorer.exe crashes for Insiders in the Beta Channel in the last two flights.

You can check out the full blog post here.