Starfield launch times revealed, Elgato to sell special edition Starfield Stream Deck

We are now just over a week away from the official launch of Starfield in early access. Today, Bethesda Softworks revealed the specific days and times for the release of the sci-fi-themed RPG in both early access and for its regular launch.

In a post on Bethesda's site, there's an infographic with launch times and days for different locations and time zones. The early access period will begin as early as August 31 in North and South America for people who purchase the Premium or Constellation editions of Starfield. They can start at 8 pm on that day Eastern time, and 5 pm Pacific time.

The rest of the world will start playing the game in Early Access on September 1. That includes New Zealand at 12 noon (NZST), 9 am in Tokyo (JST), 8 am in Hong Kong (HKT) 2 am in Berlin (CEST) and 1 am in London (BST)

People who buy the Standard Edition of Starfield can start playing several days later. In North and South America that happens on September 5 at the same time as the early access time zones. The rest of the world can play the game on September 6, again at the same times as the early access time zone period.

In related news. game streaming accessories company Elgato has just announced special Starfield limited edition versions of its Stream Deck and its Wave 3 Microphone. Both will have special Starfield artwork and come in packages with Starfield graphics as well. We don't know what else these new versions will have, nor do we have a price point yet.

The Starfield editions of these products will go on sale on August 31 at the Elgato.com website. There's no word on exactly how limited these products will be, so if you want one, you might want to hit refresh a lot on August 31 on that site so you can get one before they sell out.

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.